Bruni J V & Co. Co. Boosts Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the quarter. Ballard Power Systems accounts for about 0.4% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned about 0.21% of Ballard Power Systems worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of BLDP stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $4.25. 771,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,236. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $9.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.62 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 206.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.