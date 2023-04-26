Bruni J V & Co. Co. Has $26.72 Million Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,698 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group comprises about 3.7% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned approximately 0.40% of Nexstar Media Group worth $26,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 352.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 251,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,944,000 after acquiring an additional 195,832 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 368,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,518,000 after acquiring an additional 175,602 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,196,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,629,000 after acquiring an additional 116,654 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 179.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 129,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,637,000 after acquiring an additional 83,233 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $11,128,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.72. The stock had a trading volume of 20,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,455. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.37. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $151.01 and a one year high of $217.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.57 by $0.47. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total transaction of $439,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total transaction of $439,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,643,111.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,441. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

