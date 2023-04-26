Bruni J V & Co. Co. Raises Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,157 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group makes up about 4.5% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co. owned 0.16% of Citizens Financial Group worth $31,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 87,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,762,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,651. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.13. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

