Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HOM.U stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.06. 19,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,526. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.65 and a 12-month high of C$19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HOM.U shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a 50.00 price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

