Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter. Burnham had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

BURCA stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.28. Burnham has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Burnham Holdings, Inc engages in the the provision of heating, venting, and air conditioning industry with thermal and interior comfort solutions used in residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its subsidiaries market products under the following brand names that are differentiated by product line and markets served, which include U.S.

