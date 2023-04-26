Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter. Burnham had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.60%.
BURCA stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.28. Burnham has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $15.00.
