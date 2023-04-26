Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSC – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $19.13. 7,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 176,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $120.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 1,166.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 34,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,213,000.

About Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF

The Cabana Target Leading Sector Conservative ETF (CLSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which aims to provide long-term growth. The fund uses a proprietary algo to identify attractive sectors at any given time in the business cycle.

