CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.09-$18.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.675-$6.750 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.62 billion.

CACI International Stock Down 1.1 %

CACI International stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $300.73. The company had a trading volume of 255,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.99 and its 200-day moving average is $295.71. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $245.32 and a fifty-two week high of $319.33.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CACI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $338.20.

In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total transaction of $289,549.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,927.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CACI International by 435.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CACI International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

