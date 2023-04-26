Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.94

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.94 and traded as high as $5.98. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 151,227 shares traded.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 87.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 74,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 34,613 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after buying an additional 154,002 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

