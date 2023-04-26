Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.94

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.94 and traded as high as $5.98. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 151,227 shares traded.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
