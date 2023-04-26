Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calmare Therapeutics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CTTC – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Calmare Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 274,400 shares.
Calmare Therapeutics Stock Performance
About Calmare Therapeutics
Calmare Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of chronic, neuropathic pain and wound affliction devices. It offers licensing and technology sourcing. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Fairfield, CT.
