Cambridge Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Cambridge Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Cambridge Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to earn $8.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Cambridge Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CATC stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.11. 22,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,038. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.36. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $45.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.85 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan bought 1,000 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,260. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cambridge Bancorp news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $104,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Denis K. Sheahan bought 1,000 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,293 shares of company stock valued at $88,011. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CATC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

