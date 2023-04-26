Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 on May 25th

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Cambridge Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Cambridge Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to earn $8.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Cambridge Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,085. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $51.20 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $423.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.36.

Insider Transactions at Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $45.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.85 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 26.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $104,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,316,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Denis K. Sheahan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,293 shares of company stock valued at $88,011 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cambridge Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 3,730.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CATC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

