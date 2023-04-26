Canadian Banc Corp. (BK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on May 10th

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1658 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Canadian Banc Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE BK traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.36. 100,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,724. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$247.03 million, a P/E ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.09. Canadian Banc has a twelve month low of C$12.13 and a twelve month high of C$15.09.

About Canadian Banc

Further Reading

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

