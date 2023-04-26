Canadian Banc Corp. (BK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on May 10th

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1658 per share on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.
Canadian Banc Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of TSE BK traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.36. 100,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,724. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$247.03 million, a P/E ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.09. Canadian Banc has a twelve month low of C$12.13 and a twelve month high of C$15.09.
About Canadian Banc
