Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) to Issue $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

CNR traded down C$1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$160.60. 321,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,357. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.33. The company has a market cap of C$107.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$159.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$161.52. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$137.26 and a 1 year high of C$175.39.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.10. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of C$4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.9416867 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNR. Desjardins upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian National Railway to a “sell” rating and set a C$150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$161.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$164.14.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

