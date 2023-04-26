Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) fell 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.84 and last traded at $37.42. 239,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,070,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSIQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,932,960 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $72,003,000 after buying an additional 723,055 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,194 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $59,365,000 after purchasing an additional 441,403 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 586,734 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 425,816 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the third quarter worth $13,935,000. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth $11,529,000. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

