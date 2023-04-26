CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the March 31st total of 504,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CVVUF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,806. CanAlaska Uranium has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.

CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. engages in the exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. Its projects include West McArthur, Cree East, NW Manitoba, NE Wollaston and Other. The company was founded on May 22, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

