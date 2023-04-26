CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the March 31st total of 504,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CanAlaska Uranium Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CVVUF traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,806. CanAlaska Uranium has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.
CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CanAlaska Uranium (CVVUF)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.