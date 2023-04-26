Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 9,300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Cannabis Sativa Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDS traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,548. Cannabis Sativa has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile
