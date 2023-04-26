Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

USAT opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

