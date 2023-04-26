Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of CCBG stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $36.86.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 416.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 87,929 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 27,964 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

