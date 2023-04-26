Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,218,026 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 343% from the previous session’s volume of 275,209 shares.The stock last traded at $17.90 and had previously closed at $18.22.
A number of brokerages have commented on CSWC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.30.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $609.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.
Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.
