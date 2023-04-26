Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,218,026 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 343% from the previous session’s volume of 275,209 shares.The stock last traded at $17.90 and had previously closed at $18.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CSWC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.30.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $609.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Further Reading

