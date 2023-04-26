Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $245.57

Capricorn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 245.57 ($3.07) and traded as high as GBX 246.60 ($3.08). Capricorn Energy shares last traded at GBX 242.20 ($3.02), with a volume of 756,261 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 230 ($2.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 260 ($3.25) to GBX 235 ($2.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 275 ($3.43) to GBX 295 ($3.68) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 253 ($3.16).

The company has a market cap of £764.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.51, a P/E/G ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 242.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 245.53.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

