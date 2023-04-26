Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 1,475.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.0 days.

Carbios SAS Price Performance

COOSF stock remained flat at $32.65 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 384. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.47. Carbios SAS has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $44.49.

Get Carbios SAS alerts:

Carbios SAS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

Receive News & Ratings for Carbios SAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbios SAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.