Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 1,475.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.0 days.
Carbios SAS Price Performance
COOSF stock remained flat at $32.65 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 384. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.47. Carbios SAS has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $44.49.
Carbios SAS Company Profile
