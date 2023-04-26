Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.

CRLFF stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

