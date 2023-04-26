Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at C$7.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.74. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.26 and a 12 month high of C$9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

