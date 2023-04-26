CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Declares $0.23 Monthly Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2292 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

CareCloud Stock Performance

CCLDP stock opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.90.

