CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.21. 724,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,511. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.76. The company has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $269.05.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.65.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

