CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAE. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 25,006 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 344,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 103,996 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 22,661 shares during the period. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 792.0% during the fourth quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 118,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 105,435 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DFAE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.59. The company had a trading volume of 240,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,064. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32.

