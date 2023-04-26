CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 124.7% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 5,032,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,114,000 after buying an additional 2,792,942 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,395,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,139,000 after buying an additional 1,044,594 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,674,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,124,000 after buying an additional 344,513 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 918,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,377,000 after buying an additional 258,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,395,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,164,000 after buying an additional 256,252 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.75. 163,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,697. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average is $45.14.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.