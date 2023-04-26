CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1,111.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after acquiring an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,664,862,000 after acquiring an additional 345,132 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,014,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,203,000 after acquiring an additional 192,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 19.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,498,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,240,000 after acquiring an additional 574,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.93. 716,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.61. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

