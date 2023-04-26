CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Takes $34,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.33. 1,077,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $91.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.95. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.41.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

