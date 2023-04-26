Cazoo Group (CZOO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CZOO opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Cazoo Group has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZOO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cazoo Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,561,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,004,000 after buying an additional 3,251,677 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Cazoo Group by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 7,849,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after buying an additional 1,849,724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cazoo Group by 10,761.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,364,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 1,351,705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cazoo Group by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,729,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after buying an additional 1,158,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,941,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

