CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on CB Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

CB Financial Services Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $109.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.53.

CB Financial Services Increases Dividend

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from CB Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 45.87%.

Insider Activity at CB Financial Services

In other news, Director Karl G. Baily acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $91,614.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares during the period. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

Featured Stories

