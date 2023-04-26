Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.41 and last traded at $32.50. 110,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 567,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 17.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,765.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

