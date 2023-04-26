Check Capital Management Inc. CA Acquires 147 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for about 1.5% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned about 0.33% of CarMax worth $32,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in CarMax by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in CarMax by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.75. 1,002,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,133. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush raised their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

