China Index (NASDAQ:CIH) Trading Up 0.6%

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH – Get Rating) shares were up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 228,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 425% from the average daily volume of 43,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

China Index Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a market cap of $85.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Index

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Index in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Index by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,956,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 472,238 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in China Index by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.25% of the company’s stock.

China Index Company Profile

China Index Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of real estate information and analytics service platform. Its services span across data, analytics, promotion, and listing services. The company was founded by Tian Quan Mo on August 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

