China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.40

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.40 and traded as low as $0.79. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 7,681,235 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Down 12.6 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (CJJD)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.