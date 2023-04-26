China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.40

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.40 and traded as low as $0.79. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 7,681,235 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Down 12.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CJJD Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.59% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc operates as an online and offline retailer and wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products. It also operates an online pharmacy and retail drugstores with licensed doctors on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments at scheduled hours.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.