Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,950.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMG. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,664.00 to $1,743.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,998.46.

CMG stock traded up $234.46 on Wednesday, hitting $2,014.46. 602,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,465. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $2,047.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,636.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,556.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,938,741 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

