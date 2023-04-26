Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $2,100.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMG. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $1,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,972.96.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,780.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,816.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,636.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,556.61.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,938,741. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,938,320,000 after purchasing an additional 114,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,955,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $769,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $815,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

