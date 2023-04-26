Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $2,200.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,003.82.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 13.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $244.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,024.26. The stock had a trading volume of 731,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,869. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $2,047.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,636.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,556.61.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $17,938,741. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.