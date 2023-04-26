Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.61 EPS

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61, Briefing.com reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 13.0 %

CMG stock traded up $231.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,011.63. The company had a trading volume of 636,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,465. The stock has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.83, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,636.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1,556.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $2,047.31.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $17,938,741. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $218,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 131.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. StockNews.com raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,003.82.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.