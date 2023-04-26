Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Shares Gap Up to $2.20

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.47. Cipher Mining shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 655,560 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $596.71 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 30.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 544,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 127,088 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 236.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

