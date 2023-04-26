Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 59.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,353 shares of company stock worth $2,001,830. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.74.

NYSE:C traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,263,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,344,135. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $92.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.