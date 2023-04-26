Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 159 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.64. 1,245,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,725. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.33.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.