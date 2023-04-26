Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 143.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $471,058,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $303,564,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $196,498,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $371.76. 2,576,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,751,375. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $396.89. The company has a market cap of $277.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $369.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.79.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

