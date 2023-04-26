Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $488,000 Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter worth $22,163,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Nutanix by 146.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,727,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,866 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 6,627.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 976,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 22.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,170,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,039,000 after acquiring an additional 584,284 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.84. 394,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,936. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $33.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Nutanix

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.