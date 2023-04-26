Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 5.5% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 359,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 215,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.52. The company had a trading volume of 716,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,927. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.55 and a 200 day moving average of $248.81. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

