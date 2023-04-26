Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC Plans Dividend of €0.67 (LON:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of €0.67 ($0.74) per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CCEP traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 57.60 ($0.72). 611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,972. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 51.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £263.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of GBX 43 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 58 ($0.72).

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Damian Gammell sold 46,497 shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,540 ($69.19), for a total transaction of £2,575,933.80 ($3,217,102.29). Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

