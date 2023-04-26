Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.55. 13,080,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,264,146. The company has a market cap of $274.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 83.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

