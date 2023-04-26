Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,680,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,138,551. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 83.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

