Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Short Interest Up 4,500.0% in April

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, an increase of 4,500.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Coffee during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Coffee by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coffee by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coffee in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Down 1.9 %

About Coffee

JVA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. 25,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. Coffee has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $3.24.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

