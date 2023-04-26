Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 58.1% from the March 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

PSF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,523. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $22.60.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

